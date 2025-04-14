The opening weekend may be over but the celebrations are still on for Sunny Deol’s action thriller Jaat. After the fantastic last four days, it is showing good trends in morning occupancy and ticket sales on the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday. Scroll below for the day 5 updates at the Indian box office.

Day 5 Morning Occupancy

Sunday turned out to be the most successful day for Randeep Hooda co-starrer. It accumulated 14.05 crores on day 4, witnessing over 40% improvement. A drop is expected today, but there will be an added benefit due to the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday.

On day 5, Jaat registered trends similar to the opening day. It garnered an occupancy of 9.24% on Monday, only 3% lower than the opening day of 9.56%.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy below:

Day 1: 9.56%

Day 2: 5.44% (-43%)

Day 3: 7.53% (+38%)

Day 4: 11.67% (+42%)

Day 5: 9.24% (-21%)

Better ticket sales than day 1!

On day 5, Jaat made ticket sales of 41K till 2 PM. It had sold around 37.2K tickets around the same time on the opening day. There’s been around a 10% increase so far. All eyes are now on the afternoon and evening shows. The night shows will not witness much admissions as it is a regular working day tomorrow.

Going by the current trends, it is possible for Jaat to match its opening day collections of 9 crore+ if things go well during the latter half of the day.

Box Office Collections

Sunny Deol starrer is now the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It has accumulated 40.62 crores in the opening weekend. With the arrival of Kesari Chapter 2 on April 18, 2025, the footfalls may face a strong impact.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

