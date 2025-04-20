Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial Kesari Chapter 2 is being hailed for its content. Starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, the historical courtroom drama has shown an excellent jump on day 3. Check out the day 3 early trends now!

Clocks over 20% growth!

The signs were positive since the morning. Kesari Chapter 2 witnessed a huge surge in morning occupancy, and the footfalls only got better during the afternoon and evening shows.

As per early trends, Akshay Kumar’s film has accumulated 12-13 crores at the Indian box office on day 3. It has witnessed a further rise of 20-29% compared to 10.04 crores earned on Saturday.

The Good Friday release remained the #1 choice of the audience and is giving Sunny Deol’s Jaat a run for its money. The opening weekend total will now conclude around 29.92-30.92 crores.

Take a look at the first-weekend box office breakdown of Kesari Chapter 2:

Day 1: 7.84 crores

Day 2: 10.04 crores

Day 3: 12-13 crores

Total: 29.92-30.92 crores

It is now to be seen how Akshay Kumar starrer holds its fort during the regular working days of the first weekend. Ground Zero is releasing next Friday, which will also steal a chunk of screens. But there’s no major threat until the arrival of Raid 2 and The Bhootnii on May 1.

Kesari Chapter 2 vs top opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood

The historical courtroom drama has surpassed Deva, The Diplomat, Emergency, and Fateh, among others, to clock the fifth-highest opening weekend of 2025. However, it remained below Chhaava, Sikandar, Sky Force, and Jaat.

Take a look at the top 5 first weekend collections of Bollywood in 2025:

Chhaava: 121.43 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Sky Force: 73.20 crores Jaat: 40.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 29.92-30.92 crores (estimates)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Axes The Diplomat’s Overseas Lifetime With 71% Higher Collections In Only 48 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News