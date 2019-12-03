2019 has been a great year for superstar Hrithik Roshan with the back to back success of Super 30 and then War. Recently, his action drama War released on the OTT platform and the fans took to social media to express their happiness on being able to see the superstar as Kabir once again!

Hrithik Roshan’s fans hailed the actor’s insane screen presence and the style and the swag that the actor carried in every scene of War.

Few of his fans tweets read:

“Just watched #War and it’s gonna take a while for me to sink in that this same guy was so flawless in #Super30”

“Just watched #War on @PrimeVideoIN. Maybe the most stylized action-thriller to come out of Hindi cinema. A good old popcorn blockbuster. Taking the action genre to international standards. Kudos to @yrf for the vision!”

“He’s the Biggest Action Star to have come out from India. Dot.”

“Finally watched #War and all i can say is you can easily forget the story line and other star cast when hrithik sir is on screen.His charm,husky voice,attitude,swag and walking style is something beyond excellence. Can’t believe he is the same guy who played anand kumar.Respect.”

“Just saw some parts of the movie #War why can’t @iHrithik be the next #JamesBond amazing stunts”

One of the finest actors in the industry Hrithik Roshan who aced the role of Anand Kumar in ‘Super 30’ his fans were awestruck after watching the superstar again in ‘WAR’.

To the fans surprise, in a recent talk show when Sourav Ganguly was asked, “if his biopic is made, who would be that one to enact his character?” Sourav Ganguly replied, “Hrithik Roshan, I like him the most”. This is a proof that Hrithik Roshan is a top choice when it comes to quality cinema!.

The actor is currently basking the glory of back to back successes of his movies Super 30 and War, both of which saw him in diametrically opposite characters. War has gone to become the highest grosser of 2019.

Finally watched #War and all i can say is you can easily forget the story line and other star cast when hrithik sir is on screen.His charm,husky voice,attitude,swag and walking style is something beyond excellence. Can't believe he is the same guy who played anand kumar.Respect. — ARCHIT (@MeArchitGupta) November 30, 2019

Just watched #War on @PrimeVideoIN. Maybe the most stylized action-thriller to come out of Hindi cinema. A good old popcorn blockbuster. Taking the action genre to international standards.

Kudos to @yrf for the vision! — Navendu Bose (@TheBoseSays) November 28, 2019

He's the Biggest Action Star to have come out from India. Dot. https://t.co/dgd2cR47GA — Anjali ✨ (@Mystic_Riverr) November 29, 2019

BC, I have watched the first half of #WAR and Hrithik Roshan looks so hot in every frame, that I feel having a man crush on him… — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) November 30, 2019

#War(2019). One word review – Outstanding. Hrithik' screen presence drives the movie with added force. T Shroff was BRILLIANT in his part. Actions scenes were perfectly picturized. (1/2) — Prabhas 🇮🇳 (@PrabhasIsLove) November 29, 2019

So if #Dhoom2 was HRITHIK ROSHAN..then #War is HRITHIK ROSHAN 2.0 !! He is God-Like..No wait..GREEK-GOD like !! — mansi (@rockymans) December 1, 2019

Just saw some parts of the movie #War why can’t @iHrithik be the next #JamesBond amazing stunts — Pooja Khan (@KhanPooja) November 28, 2019

Finally watched #War and Hrithik sir acting,voice, attitude and swag is excellence. Mind blowing just love it. — Saiprasad (@Sp_17_10) November 30, 2019

OHMYFUCKINGGOD! Okay, it's no one-take Daredevil-esque scene! But the edits here make an impact, along with that score (I've to say this movie has provided a memorable Bollywood score after a long time) and look at those fucking camera angles. Hrithik makes it look so easy! #War pic.twitter.com/skZnD50ckf — Pramit Chatterjee (@pramitheus) November 30, 2019

Hrithik Roshan in War is everything. Haircut, eyes, sab kuch❤ — Dewunmi_ (@Dewunmi_) November 28, 2019

Watched #War finally. Loved Hrithik & Tiger together; they looked extraordinary in the movie . It keeps us engaged and entertained till the end. — S💫 (@_its__me_cvangi) November 28, 2019

Watching #War Just for Hrithik roshan ❤️#prime 💥 — Y Nirmal Kumar (@Y_Nirmalkumar) November 28, 2019

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!