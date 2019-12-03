Indian Idol 11: It’s OFFICIAL! Himesh Reshammiya Replaces Anu Malik As Judge

After receiving flak from all the corners, #MeToo accused Anu Malik finally stepped down from the seat of the co-judge from Indian Idol 11, a few days ago. Apart from the composer, Sony TV too received its share of criticism for keeping such a person with serious allegations on the prestigious seat. Now, the latest development on the show is that the makers have finally found a replacement for Anu Malik.

Yes! you heard that right and the replacement is none other than composer Himesh Reshammiya. He will soon join judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

Confirming the same, Himesh Reshammiya spoke to IANS by quoting, “I was a part of ‘Superstar Singer’ and now my journey continues on ‘Indian Idol 11’. ‘Indian Idol’ is not only one of India’s longest running singing reality shows but also one of the most iconic one! I am extremely elated to be on the judges panel. From here on the responsibility only increases two fold. I have been following this season and I must say that this year has seen phenomenal singers come forward, who I am sure will create ripples in the Indian music industry.”

Speaking about the sexual harassment allegations on Anu Malik, it all started when, in 2018, Mohapatra had for the first time called out Malik’s name, alleging sexual misconduct, which forced the composer to step down from season 10 of the show last year. Singers such as Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit had also joined Mohapatra in alleging sexual harassment against Malik.

However, when Sony TV reinstated Malik on season 11 this year, Mohapatra restarted her campaign against the composer and the channel.

Over the past days, she has mustered huge support on social media, and people have increasingly been demanding Malik’s removal from the show.

Before stepping down as a judge, Anu took to social media and claimed “false and unverified allegations” were being leveled against him. He said that he was “in pain” and “in a dark space”, demanding justice.

