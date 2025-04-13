Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s much-awaited action-drama Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi is all set to hit theatres on April 18. Fans are buzzing about the film’s recently released trailer, which received praise from the audience. The excitement hit a new level after Jr NTR, the film’s biggest cheerleader and Kalyan Ram’s brother, gave his heartfelt verdict at the grand trailer launch event.

Jr NTR Showers Love On Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi

At the lavish trailer launch, the evening belonged to Jr NTR, who didn’t just show up as a guest but as a proud brother and a true fan. His first review of Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi has now gone viral, leaving fans eager for the film’s release. NTR shared (via 123Telugu), “I have seen the movie already, and mark my words, those who will watch the movie on April 18 will have tears in their eyes during the last 20 minutes. Everybody has put in heart and soul into the movie. Arjun, son of Vyjayanthi, will remain a milestone in my brother’s career.”

Tarak also remembered his late father, Nandamuri Hari Krishna, and shared how Vijayashanthi’s presence in the film filled an emotional gap. He said, “I once wondered how it would have been had my father acted in Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi. But Vijayashanthi garu has filled the void left by my father with her speech today.”

An Emotional Mother-Son Tale Wrapped In Action

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi isn’t your run-of-the-mill action flick. It’s packed with powerful emotions, family drama, and hard-hitting action. The story revolves around Arjun, played by Kalyan Ram, who dreams of becoming a police officer — but fate turns him into a criminal.

The trailer teases this emotional clash while leaving audiences intrigued about how the mother-son duo will tackle the storm ahead. Bollywood stars Sohail Khan and Saiee Manjrekar join the ensemble, while Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath’s music intensifies the narrative.

Produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa, Sunil Balusu, and Kalyan Ram’s NTR Arts, the film will be released worldwide on April 18, 2025. Check out the trailer of Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi below:

