Kalyan Ram’s most exciting movie, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, has now completed its censor formalities and is all set for release. The film has just got its U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its release scheduled on 18th April 2025. The film is said to pack a real punch in the storytelling with high emotional intensity and action crescendo running for a crisp 2 hours and 24 minutes (144 minutes) long.

Kalyan Ram- Vijayashanti Bond to Be the Soul of the Film

One of the key highlights of Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is the emotional core revolving around the mother-son relationship between Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti. The veteran actress plays Vijayashanti, a powerful and principled character whose influence shapes Arjun’s journey. Their on-screen chemistry and intense dialogues are expected to be significant crowd-pullers.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead, bringing in a romantic angle that doesn’t distract from the central theme. Instead, it promises to add layers to Arjun’s character development as he fights for truth, justice, and redemption.

According to M9News, the first half of the film offers a high-octane ride filled with powerful action sequences. In contrast, the second half focuses on the heartfelt bond between Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi.

Positive Buzz for Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi

With positive censor feedback and growing anticipation, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi might emerge as one of the season’s surprise hits. As the movie’s release date approaches, Kalyan Ram and the entire team are currently immersed in promoting the film.

At a recent promotional event in Narsaraopeta (Via Times of India), the lead actor said, “Oftentimes, mothers are taken for granted and are not respected enough. Mothers do everything selflessly for the family. Our movie will highlight the bond between mother and son. I thank Vijayashanthi garu for accepting the film.”

Cast and crew

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi stars Kalyan Ram, Vijayashanthi, Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, and Babloo Prithviraj in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary Cinemas and NTR Arts.

With a few days to go before its release, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi seems to have all the right ingredients for a box-office success.

Check out the teaser of Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi below:

