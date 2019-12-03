Black Widow Trailer Review: Get Ready To Blown Away By The Much Awaited Marvel Spin Off

Black Widow Trailer Review: We’ve all waited for Marvel Studios to come up with a full fledged movie of Black Widow and now the wait is finally over. Just a few days back, it was revealed that Black Widow will hit Indian Box Office on April 30 i.e. 1 day before its domestic release and now the first trailer of the film has been released by the makers.

So we all know that Black Widow sacrificed her life to save rest of the Avengers in Avengers:Endgame. This spin off of Black Widow covers the timeline between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity and delves deep into the past of Marvel’s female suprhero.

The 2 minute 18 seconds trailer will leave you excited and will make your wait for April 30 even tougher. To see Scarlett Johansson doing action as the KGB assasin turned Avengers Superhero Natasha Romanoff is no less than a treat and then we get to see a stunning fight sequence between Scarlett & Florence Pugh. The sequence which is shown for only few seconds in the trailer will take your breath away. Florence Pugh who plays the role of Yelena is referred as the sister of Natasha. According to Marvel comics, she will be the second Black Widow after Natasha and therefore it will be interesting to see her in this film.

Black Widow has been directed by Cate Shortland and Scarlett Johansson herself has turned executive producer for this. Talking about the film, she earlier said at Comic-Con, “Where we find Natasha in her life at this point is very specific. She really is in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go. She’s really grappling with her own self. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself.”

The film also stars David Harbour and some reports suggest that it will have an appearance from Robert Downey Jr. too.

