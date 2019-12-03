Chhapaak VS Tanhaji & Golmaal FIVE VS Mahabharat – Two Clashes ON For Ajay Devgn-Deepika Padukone?

Bollywood has witnessed several clashes at the box office and the last major clash was between Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House. The next major one for which the fans are eagerly waiting is Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak versus Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and seems like their on-screen rivalry might just continue with Golmaal FIVE and Mahabharat in 2021.

Both Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are releasing on 10th January 2020. While a certain section of trade experts are terming it to be a dent causing decision in the business of both the movies, others are quite positive as there will be two different options for the movie buffs to enjoy.

A similar situation might arise during Diwali festive season of 2021. Madhu Mantena and Deepika Padukone’s co-production based on Mahabharat is slated to release on Diwali. The movie will be made in a series with Deepika essaying the character of Draupadi. A few weeks ago, we came across the official announcement of the same.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn’s deadly combination is coming back on PUBLIC DEMAND with Golmaal FIVE. As everyone is aware of the fact that Shetty loves his Diwali slot very much, the fifth instalment of the beloved franchise too is being speculated to release during the auspicious occasion.

Although the official announcement regarding the release date of Golmaal FIVE is yet to come, we can say that the face-off is very much on as the big and lucrative occasion of Diwali is capable of accommodating the two big-ticket releases.

A double treat for fans for sure!

