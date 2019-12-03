Jacqueline Fernandez Wants To Borrow THESE Qualities From Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu

Jacqueline Fernandez is right now surrounded by brand endorsements and films making it a busy phase in her career. The actress recently appeared Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha where she made a revelation on what she would want to borrow from her fellow actresses Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu. The answers are interesting, read on to know.

The Kick actress in a segment was asked to borrow a thing and gift one from her side to the named actresses. Jackie asked for Taapsee’s, “speaking skills” She spoke how Taapsee is super comfortable in speaking multiple languages. On gifting Taapsee, Jackie said, “I’m gonna give her my stylist.”

The next in line was Kangana. Jackie spoke how she met Kangana at the function that was held by PM Narendra Modi and found her to be an amazing person. Talking about borrowing and gifting Kangana, Jackie said, “I need Kangana’s guts! I’ll give Kangana my dancing skills.”

Meanwhile, in the course of the show, Jackie spilt beans over a lot of things. She also opened up about actresses approaching directors outside studios for work. She said, “Then, they would go running after them, saying, ‘Please sir I wanna work with you,'” She confessed that of late she has become someone who does not shy around from sending texts to directors she wants to work with.

Jacqueline was last seen in Drive alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She will be next seen in Attack opposite John Abraham and will also be seen in a special dance number in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

