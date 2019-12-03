Rosshan Andrrew’s Directorial With Dulquer Salmaan To Go On Floors In April 2020?

Director Rosshan Andrrew’s upcoming Malayalam directorial venture Prathi Poovankozhi starring Mollywood actress Manju Warrier has been gaining all praises and appreciation following the film’s trailer which was unveiled on Sunday.

As per reports from filmibeat.com, the filmmaker who will next be teaming up with national heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is planning to kick start his new project in summer 2020. The cop drama will have Dulquer essay the role of a police officer and it is said that the film will go on floors from April next year.

It will be for the second time in his career where Dulquer will be donning the role of a policeman. The actor had first donned khaki for his character in 2014 release Vikramadhithyan which was helmed by Lal Jose.

Dulquer who was last seen on the big screen in Bollywood venture The Zoya Factor opposite Sonam Kapoor is all busy these days with filmmaker Srinath Rajendran’s directorial Kurup. Apart from acting the Mollywood star is also producing the crime thriller.

The actor also has yet another biggie in his hand in the form of filmmaker Anoop Sathyan’s yet-untitled film which also stars veteran Malayalm actors Suresh Gopi, Shobana along with others.

Talking about Rosshan’s Prathi Poovankozhi, the crime thriller is been produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies and it is slated to hit big screens on 20th December.

