Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Cries Her Heart Out Over Mirror Liplock Scene With Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the top-rated reality show currently. Television actors including Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabbra, Asim Riaz have gained a lot of popularity due to their performance inside the Bigg Boss house. Recently, Rashami’s steamy performance with Sidharth Shukla during a task became a huge topic of discussion as well.

The two actors, who entered the Bigg Boss house on the first day, had many issues with each other when they came into the house. Rashami and Sidharth were often seen fighting with each other as well. But after this task, things seemed to mellow down between the two and everyone was discussing their budding romance.

But it looks like Rashami is still upset with the whole Sidharth’s situation as she broke down during an episode saying that she feels she got carried away with Sidharth and should have kissed him. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rashami is seen discussing her problem with Paras and Vishal Aditya Singh.

It all started when during the episode, the video of Rashami and Sidharth’s sensuous performance was played again and after rewatching it, Desai got a little upset over her mirror lip-lock scene. Rashami broke into tears while speaking to Paras about it. Rashami said that she went a little far while completing the task.

Rashami even discussed the same with the new entry, Vishal Aditya Singh. The actor made her realize that her problem is that she regrets only after making a mistake. Vishal tried to console Rashami as he cried like a baby in front of her.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 has got a new wild card entrant as Vishal Aditya Singh’s ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli entered the house during the last episode. With the entry of one contestant, Bigg Boss house also bid adieu to an old contestant. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was sent home aiding to her health issues after she got hurt during a task. The actress will be back in the house after recovery.

