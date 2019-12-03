Hrithik Roshan Shares Shape Of His Heart & Gives Us A Much Needed Lesson!

Hrithik, popularly called the Greek God of Hindi films took to Instagram to share a picture of a human heart. He captioned it: “The shape of my heart.. Literally. How vulnerable we all are. Wish we didn’t need to spend more than half our lives unconsciously trying so hard to be loved by everyone all the time. So easily we forget that we are all the same..Made of love.”

The 45-year-old actor feels that we all are vulnerable and that we spend most of our lifetime unconsciously trying to be loved by everyone while we don’t realise that all of us are just the same, made of love.

Sharing a red heart emoji below the post, a fan of the actor commented, “Bro you gotta get that checked it’s supposed to be like this”.

The Bollywood star seems to have enjoyed the suggestion as he immediately replied to the fan with a “hahahaha”.

Other actors also commented on Hrithik’s post. Preity Zinta shared clapping hands emojis while Dia Mirza commented: “Wowzaaaaa!!! What a beauty”.

“Gully Boy” actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a ‘heart-eyes’ emoji and expressed: “Sir when I watch your films, my heart usually reflects in my eyes. Just like this. #Respect”.

On the work front, Hrithik’s latest action-thriller movie “War”, co-starring Tiger Shroff, has taken the box-office has entered the Rs 300 crore club.

There are reports that the actor will romance Deepika Padukone in the remake of the 1982 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Satte Pe Satta“.

