Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is a highly anticipated film among his fans. The hype surrounding the film is not only due to Ajith Kumar but also because of director Adhik Ravichandran, known for Mark Antony (2023). The film is set to hit screens tomorrow, on the 10th of April, 2025.

Recently, 123 Telugu revealed the censor board certification details of Good Bad Ugly. The final runtime of the film is 2 hours and 19 minutes. So, what did the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) remove from the film?

Basically, about 2 minutes of footage were cut, replaced or altered in some other way. Scenes depicting the use of electronic cigarettes were removed, and close-up shots were used instead. Standard disclaimers were also added, as per standard operating procedure. While the exact nature of additional censoring is unclear, it is reported that some dialogues and inappropriate gestures were either removed, muted, or otherwise altered.

Additionally, some old videos and songs used in the film were removed. If the filmmakers wish to include those parts again, they will need to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the original copyright holders.

Good Bad Ugly is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Interestingly, they have another film from Bollywood releasing on the same day, Jaat, starring Sunny Deol.

Coming back to Good Bad Ugly, it stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. This marks the second consecutive film where they are paired together. However, their previous film, Vidaamuyarchi, did not perform well at the box office.

The music for Good Bad Ugly is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar and Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography handled by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty. The supporting cast includes Arjun Das, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Naslen, Tinnu Anand, Sayaji Shinde, Prasanna, Priya Prakash Varrier, Rahul Dev, Prabhu, and Yogi Babu.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nandamuri Balakrishna To Step In As Host After Nagarjuna Akkineni? Rumors Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News