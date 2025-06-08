Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 has taken a jump on day 2 in its ticket sales but the growth is restricted when it comes to a film that is as hyped as the comedy franchise! Even the day 2 ticket sales do not paint a roaring picture for the comedy thriller! In two days, the total ticket sales of the film including the pre-sales stands at 860K!

Akshay Kumar Fails To Enter The Peak Hours!

The peak hour of the film on BookMyShow was registered on the opening day at 26K sold tickets in a single hour! Peak hour on BMS decides the buzz of the film as they are the number of tickets sold in one hour! For most of the A-listers, their best peak hour travels beyond 50K!

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 2 Ticket Sales

On the second day, Saturday, June 7, Housefull 5 registered ticket sales of 380K on BookMyShow. This is a 28% jump from the ticket sales on the opening day, which were registered as 295K. However, is this enough for Akshay Kumar? Debatable!

Akshay Kumar’s Film Settles For Spot 2

On the first Saturday of its release, Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller surpassed the first Saturday ticket sales of every single Hindi film on BMS except for Chhaava, which roared at 868K!

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Hindi films on the first Saturday on BMS.

Chhaava: 868K Housefull5: 380K Raid 2: 305K SkyForce: 299K Kesari Chapter 2: 192K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 164K Sanam Teri Kasam: 157K (Re Release) Jaat: 151K Deva: 100K Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 98K (Re Release)

Housefull 5 Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the comedy thriller on BMS.

Pre Sales: 185.11K

1st Friday: 295.43K

1st Saturday: 380K

Total- 860.21K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Housefull 5A VS Housefull 5B Box Office: One Version Over The Other With 160% Higher Occupancy? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News