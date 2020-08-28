We know that pandemic has kept us all busy watching our favourite shows like Friends, The Office, Breaking Bad etc. but there’s one show which is massively popular on Indian television and enjoys a humongous fan-following among the fans and it’s none other than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

This is a legendary show and we did watch the repeat telecast of the episodes amid the pandemic because we were missing Gokul Dham society a lot.

While we bring you interesting facts and trivia on the show on a regular basis, today we got our hands on the shocking news related to Neha Mehta aka Anjali Mehta.

Apparently, Neha Mehta left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She was an integral part of the show for the last 12 years. She has been replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. The news certainly came as a shock and several speculations are doing rounds on Neha’s decision of quitting the show.

Now, there’s finally something coming in on the same. As per Pinkvilla, the source said, “Neha had communicated and raised some issues with the production around February this year, however, her grievances were turned deaf ears to. Hence, post lockdown, with no solution in place, she decided to opt-out of the show to uphold her integrity.”

However, the report suggests that the makers tried to get in touch with Neha who politely refused to be a part of any discussions and hence the makers decided to replace her with Sunayana Fozdar.

When the publication got in touch with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress, she said, “I respect Mr Asit Modi and I have faith on my God, so I will say that ‘kabhi kabhi khamoshi bhi bolti hai. I do believe in it. I have to lead a very beautiful life and continue to do good work for my audience and for the world. Hence, I believe that every end has a new beginning.”

For the unversed, Mr Asitt Kumarr Modi happens to be the producer of the show.

Honestly, it’s just difficult to even imagine someone else playing the character of Anjali Mehta apart from Neha Mehta herself.

