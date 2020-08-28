Did You Know? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Shailesh Lodha Became A National Level Poet By The Age Of 9

Even before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah kicked-off in 2008, Shailesh Lodha aka reel-life Taarak Mehta was a renowned name. Many of us would be aware that he’s a passionate poet and writer and possess a huge fan base for his work.

Shailesh’s journey has been quite an interesting one. Already a well-known poet, the Taarak Mehta actor never tried hard to enter the television industry. On several occasions, he himself has confessed that he didn’t plan of entering TV shows ever.

Before joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh Lodha has been part of Comedy Circus. This all stuff was mostly related to his television journey but today, we’ll be taking a look at the feat he achieved at the age of 9. Yes, at the aforementioned age, Shailesh was introduced to the audience as a national level poet. At that time, he was honoured by a nickname ‘Baal Kavi’.

Isn’t that amazing?

Meanwhile, in one of our pieces dedicated to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we spoke about Shailesh Lodha’s pay per episode. As per the report in Dainik Bhaskar, he gets paid an amount of 1.50 lakhs per episode. His co-actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethala also gets paid the same amount of 1.50 lakhs per episode. Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal Gada gets paid around 70-80 thousand per episode.

Speaking of the show, two major changes have taken place in the last few days. Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi and Neha Mehta aka Anjali are replaced by Balvinder Singh Suri and Sunayana Fozdar, respectively.

