Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal’s Character Is A Wife-Beater As Per The Original Literature

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the show which is suitable for family viewing. From children to elders, every age group is a fan of the longest-running Indian sitcom. In order to make it family-friendly, producer Asit Kumarr Modi made some big changes in characters while adapting it from the original literature. And one such character is of Patrakar Popatlal.

As we all know, late Gujarati veteran writer, Taarak Mehta was known for his realistic and satirical writing. He, through his Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, tried to show the real-life conditions of Indian society. The work depicts different personalities of society and the writer had kept minimum filter to maintain realism. In terms of Popatlal’s character, the originally written character has some contradictory features.

In contrast to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’s Popatlal is married. Not just married but he also has kids. Adding further, he is a wife-beater. Now, such a realistic portrayal can’t be shown in the family-friendly show. Thus, credit should be given to Asit Modi and the creative team to make the character suitable for viewing across all age groups.

Meanwhile, in our one of the recent pieces, we also revealed the differences between Champaklal’s character in the show and the literature.

Portrayed by Amit Bhatt in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Champaklal’s character is shown very righteous individual. But as originally sketched by Taarak Mehta, Champaklal’s character is a chain smoker. He is fond of smoking Bidis (a type of cigarette). Also, he often uses cuss words for his son Jethalal and others.

