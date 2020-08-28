The makers of Koi Saath Hai are extensively promoting their horror film as they’re confident about the theatrical release of the film. Nandini Deb’s song, the title track of the film is an extension from the trailer itself.

The song starts with perfectly apt background music with Nandini Deb’s haunting chorus. Best suiting to the atmosphere created by the director, Mahavir Shringi, the audio goes hand in hand with the video.

Majority of the shots in the video are from the trailer itself. Apparently, it’s because of retaining more original shots for the film. Nandini’s vocals surely build up a chilling ambience for the song.

Recently, director of the film Mahavir Shringi said, “Koi Saath Hai is releasing on 16 October. I would not like to release the film on any OTT platform. The big-screen experience is just something else. If such big films continue to be released on OTT, I believe the business of small budget films will be greatly affected. Do you understand yourself, these OTT forums do not have censor boards, there is no rule of law, people are serving anything indiscriminately.”

Directed and produced by Mahavir Shringi, the film features Priya Tiwari, Neet Mahal, Rajesh Dubey and Asma Syed. Stick to this space for more updates on Koi Saath Hai.

