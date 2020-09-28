With Deepika Padukone being questioned by the NCB in the Bollywood’s drug angle probe arisen with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Actresses like Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are also a part of this investigation. Social media has been divided favouring both the sides of this investigation. The fan clubs are posting past interviews of these stars to prove certain points.

One such interview was posted by one of DP’s largest fan-page on Instagram. With close to four and a half million followers, Deepika Padukone Fanpage on Instagram shared an old interview which has the news of actress leaving Karthik Calling Karthik because she had to smoke real cigarettes on-screen.

With the interview, a part of fan page’s photo caption reads, “She doesn’t smoke, and that is a FACT. Just because you believe in some media portals, that DOESNT MEAN we all are going to believe in it. You don’t know HER, we know HER for many years, and we’re going to SUPPORT her.”

It also says, “Because we are her REAL fans and not those fake fans who will believe in anything and is planning to bring her down and is planning to tarnish her FANBASE. It’s not going to happen, FAKE fans can leave, but do not tell us to leave also. Her real fans know her for many years and know almost everything about her.”

In an old Zee News interview, this incident was mentioned “Sidhwani ordered for nicotine-free cigarettes for Deepika Padukone. In ‘Karthik Calling Karthik,’ Deepika plays a very modern girl who smokes, Farhan advises her against it and eventually succeeds in getting her to quit smoking”.

Back at the time, their source confirmed, “In real life, though, Deepika Padukone hates smoking. The very thought of smoking for the film was enough to make her tense.”

Sidhwani had told about the film, “It’s a film about a lovable loser and a modern, hip girl. Farhan makes Deepika quit smoking. So we have a nice message in the end. We didn’t want to be responsible for inculcating a bad habit, and that’s why these organic cigarettes were needed.”

Deepika Padukone fans, do you agree with the same? Share your thoughts!

Must Read: Mirzapur ICONIC Dialogues: From Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Izzat Nahi Karte’ To Ali Fazal’s ‘Shuru Majburi Mein Kiye The’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube