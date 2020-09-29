NCB Submits Affidavit Ahead Of Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Hearing: “Sufficient Evidence That She Is Involved In Drug Trafficking”

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty who are in extended judicial custody approached the Bombay High Court for bail. This is their second trial to get bail after the two were arrested. While on that, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted the affidavit to the court. Rhea and Showik’s bail plea is up for hearing today.

As per the affidavit, there is enough evidence to prove that Rhea was financing the trafficking of drugs.

A quick recap- Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik were taken into judicial custody on September 9 for 14 days. Last week it was understood that their custody was extended and the two will stay in jail till October 6. We then saw Rhea moving to the Bombay HC for bail. In her plea, she said that she is being subjected to a witch hunt. She also revealed that no lady officer was present during her interrogation.

Now, as the HC is set to hear Rhea Chakraborty‘s plea today, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, in the affidavits submitted said, “Electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats, records were retrieved from mobile, laptop and hard-disk and it indicated payment made for the drugs. Thus, there is ample evidence to show present applicant (Rhea Chakraborty) has not only regularly dealt with but also financed illicit trafficking of drugs.” (as per a report in ET)

The NCB said that even when Rhea knew that Sushant Singh Rajput consumes drugs she kept on concealing and harbouring him. The documents further read, “It is further submitted that if overall scenario is seen, then the present applicant (Rhea Chakraborty) being aware of the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput being someone who is engaged in consumption has harboured him and concealed him whilst he was engaged in consuming the drugs. This would amount to harbouring. The present applicant also allowed her residence for drug storage and consumption for Sushant Singh Rajput.”

In the same documents, the NCB said that there are enough proofs of Rhea Chakraborty’s drug connections. She is an active member of the drug syndicate that also has some big personalities connected. “It is submitted that there is sufficient evidence that she is involved in drug trafficking. The applicant (Rhea Chakraborty) used to facilitate drug deliveries and payment through credit cards/cash/payment gateways for the contraband,” the affidavit read.

