Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says The Actress Didn't Name Sara Ali Khan & Other Stars, Slams NCB!

The drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput‘s case got intense after it was revealed that Rhea Chakraborty took names of Bollywood actresses like Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh. After the names of these two big actresses were dragged in the case, it was also said that Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many other big Bollywood stars have been taking narcotics.

Dia Mirza, in fact, issued an official statement in which she denied taking drugs.

Now a big twist has come in the case. Rhea Chakraborty‘s lawyer has stated that the actress never took the name of other actresses. As per CNN News 18 report, Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde during an interview said that his client hasn’t revealed any name during interrogation with NCB. He also said that the NCB should go and nab the drug peddlers from countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal.

He also made a solid statement by saying that NCB doesn’t have even single evidence which can link Rhea to the drug angle of the case. He also said that there’s no proof suggesting Rhea’s involvement. And whatever investigation has been carried out by NCB, it doesn’t connect with Rhea. He even went on to say that NCB is summoning actors like Deepika, Shraddha & Sara to grab people’s attention in the pandemic.

Meanwhile, In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that it has summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning in a drug-related case.

A senior NCB official related to the probe told IANS, “Summons have been issued to Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Rakul for questioning. “Besides four Bollywood actors, the NCB has also summoned fashion designer Simone Khambatta.”

The drug law enforcement agency has also summoned Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash and Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi for questioning.

Another NCB official said that it has summoned Khambatta, Rakul and Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi on September 24. Deepika, along with Karishma, has been called for questioning on September 25 and Sara and Shradhha have been called on September 26.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: From Hrithik Roshan To Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Gets Bundle Of Praises From Bollywood Stars For His Singing Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube