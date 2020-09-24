2020 International Emmy Awards: Four More Shots Please & Made In Heaven Land A Nomination!

Making a mark on a global platform with its compelling content, Amazon Prime Video today was nominated in two categories at the prestigious 2020 International Emmy Awards. While Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please!, produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, has bagged a nomination in the Best Comedy Series category, actor Arjun Mathur has been recognized in the category of Best Performance by an Actor for his excellent performance as Karan in Amazon Original Series Made in Heaven produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Media and Entertainment.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, “It’s an occasion of immense pride and honour to learn that our Indian Originals have been recognized with these prestigious International Emmy nominations. We constantly endeavour to create stories that are intensely local but can transcend all boundaries of geography, nationality and ethnicity, and these nominations only reaffirm that we are on the right path. We are thrilled with the nominations and are delighted to share this moment with Pritish Nandy Communications, Tiger Baby and Excel Media and Entertainment.”

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Four More Shots Please! is the only Indian title in the Best Comedy Series category and Arjun Mathur is also the only Indian to compete in the category of Best Performance by an Actor.

Amazon Prime Video has been a part of the International Emmy nominations for three consecutive years, with Amazon Original Series Inside Edge nominated for Best Drama Series in 2018 and its first unscripted Original Series The Remix nominated for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment award in 2019.

Amazon Prime Video has been a part of the International Emmy nominations for three consecutive years, with Amazon Original Series Inside Edge nominated for Best Drama Series in 2018 and its first unscripted Original Series The Remix nominated for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment award in 2019.

