Sushant Singh Rajput AIIMS Row: Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Takes An Indirect Jibe At Kangana Ranaut

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s AIIMS report was all over social media. Reportedly, AIIMS has ruled out the possibility of murder and concluded it as a case of suicide. Expectedly, there are extreme reactions as Sushant fans are doubting that the report has been ‘influenced’. Reacting to the same report, Kangana Ranaut too has expressed her opinion by stating that it’s hard to digest that a guy like Sushant could take a step like suicide.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him.”

With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 3, 2020

Advertisement

After this post of Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt‘s mother, Soni Razdan has poured in some strong words on her for taking mental health seriously. Razdan wrote, “For those saying that ‘people don’t suddenly wake up one morning and kill themselves’ … No they don’t. And that is the whole point. They suffer for many years and struggle long and hard before sometimes sadly just needing to opt for an out.”

Soni Razdan continued without making a mention of Kangana Ranaut, “Not from life. But from the suffering, they’re enduring. Tragically that can involve suicide. Let’s not demonise mental health. Let’s please understand how important it is to address it as an illness. And don’t be scared or ashamed to get treated. It can save your life.”

…Not from life. But from the suffering they’re enduring. Tragically that can involve suicide. Let’s not demonise mental health. Let’s please understand how important it is to address it as an illness. And don’t be scared or ashamed to get treated. It can save your life. 🙏 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) October 3, 2020

After such a post, it will be interesting to see how the Manikarnika actress reacts.

Meanwhile, as we all know, Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are always at loggerheads. While the exact reason is unknown, most of the times, it happens due to the difference of opinions. For eg, while the Panga actress blamed Karan Johar for Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Bhasker supported him.

We asked Swara Bhasker where this entire tiff stems from. To this, she replied, “I don’t want to comment on my personal experiences with her. It’s a pointless discussion. Kangana has the right to say whatever she wants. I’ve always said that in this country, people have the democratic right to give their opinion. If she thinks I am a ‘B Grade’ actress, I don’t have a problem with her saying that. If Kangana is saying anything she feels about Mumbai, she should be able to challenge that. When you say something in public, you should be ready for a backlash.”

Must Read: Text

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube