Kal Mirzapur 2 Ka BHAUKAAL Ayega! Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow

Ever since Amazon Prime Video announced the release of Mirzapur 2, fans across the world have been eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer and the wait is almost over! Prime Video is all set to release the trailer of the series tomorrow on October 6th at 1 pm.

Confirming the same, Amazon Prime Video took to its social media and shared, “if it’s not fear that’s staring right into those eyes, we don’t know what is Trailer out tomorrow at 1 PM. #Mirzapur2 @yehhaimirzapur @excelmovies@pankajtripathi @alifazal9 @divyenndu@battatawada @rasikadugal@harshita1210 @itsvijayvarma@amit.sial @anjumsharma@faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid#PuneetKrishna @gurmmeetsingh@mihirbd @vineetkrishna01@rajeshtailang @sheeba.chadha@talwarisha @priyanshupainyuli@manurishichadha @anangsha@nehasargam @aliqulimirzaofficial”

The post is all kinds of emotions packaged perfectly and served to the audience. It highlights Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiyya, Ali Fazal as Guddu, Divyendu Sharma in his character of Munna Bhaiya and Shweta Tripathi as Golu. The who’s who of Mirzapur make it all the more thrilling and delightful. The trailer for Season 2 of this big banner series comes out on 6th October at 1 pm. If there’s anything sure to happen to post the trailer launch, it is the blood gushing through the veins of fans who will be left with no option but to wait for D-day.

The highly anticipated second season of Mirzapur is announced to release on 23rd October 2020 and the fans can’t wait to see what’s coming up. Ever since the announcement of part 2 for Mirzapur took place, people have been demanding for some glimpse of what’s in store.

All of Mirzapur’s announcements broke the internet and created a wave of excitement and thrill among its fans. Perhaps, Mirzapur 2 has become the only thing about the year 2020.

Mirzapur has been Directed by Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai, created by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

