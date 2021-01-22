Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon remembered her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birth anniversary on Thursday, sharing a photograph of the late actor wearing his heartwarming smile.

Advertisement

“This is how I’ll remember you.. Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are..” Kriti wrote as caption.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput featured together in the reincarnation drama Raabta, which released in June 2017. The two actors were rumoured to be dating around the release of the film and reportedly parted ways later.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14 last year. Mourning his demise, Kriti Sanon had shared a post on Instagram a couple of days after his death.

She wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..”

“I wish so so many things…. A part of my heart has gone with you..💔 and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..❤️,” concluded Kriti Sanon.

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik’s Then & Now Picture Is Viral & The Drastic Transformation Is Leaving Our Jaw-Dropped!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube