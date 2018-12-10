Kedarnath Box Office Collections Day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Crosses Raabta Lifetime Over The Weekend Itself

Kedarnath Box Office Collections Day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput can breathe much easier. His Kedarnath has managed to go past the lifetime numbers of his last release Raabta [25.67 crore] in one weekend flat.

The film has collected 28 crore* after bringing in 11 crore* on Sunday. There was a steady rise in numbers over the weekend and that has helped the film score reasonably well so far.

If one leaves aside M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story which was a different ballgame altogether since Dhoni was the star there, Kedarnath is the biggest weekend that Sushant Singh Rajput has seen ever since his debut. Shuddh Desi Romance had collected 23.50 crore in its opening weekend while entire first week number of Kai Po Che was 26 crore. As for his other release Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, its lifetime number was 27.05 crore.

The film’s next major target would be the lifetime number of Shuddh Desi Romance which stood at 48 crore. The film is in for a chance to actually do that since there are 10 more days available for it before Zero arrives. An average of 2 crore per day too would bring this Abhishek Kapoor directed film closer to that mark.

Kedarnath could well turn out to be a reasonable success at the Box Office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder