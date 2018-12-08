Zero + Simmba Box Office: With The Hope Of 450 Crores & More, Which Film Will Earn How Much?

As the year of 2018 is about to end on a stupendous note, we are all set to welcomed two of the biggest movies of the year to do so. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s Zero and Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba will make this December to remember.

This year has been a roller coaster ride for Bollywood in every literal term. Many movies with big names did nothing special and instead many small scale movies surprised big time. There were biggies in Padmaavat & Sanju but movies like Raazi, Stree and Badhaai Ho came in a sweet shocker.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last few releases have shaken the empire of this king but Zero is his best chance to reclaim his lost stardom. Yes, Raees did work at the box office but was it really enough if we consider the standard of Shah Rukh Khan? Zero, which many trade pundits are expecting to be Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grossing movie, will have to cross Chennai Express’ 226.70 crores.

If Zero earns anywhere near 250, we’ll have Simmba coming up to create & shatter more records. Rohit Shetty + Ranveer Singh – a combo which was assured by every true blue Bollywood fan. The trailer was definitely recieved by a mixed response but in Shetty we trust. His trailers always have been just a clueless glimpse of what all masala he has in store for us.

If Simmba clicks & as we all know how it can shatter the mass belts, 200 crores should be an ideal target for this Ranveer Singh starrer. Sara Ali Khan has also managed to create a loyal fan following just with her first release in Kedarnath. If both of these movies click well, Bollywood could easily cash in 450 crores single handedly from them.