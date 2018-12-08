The world turns upside down every time when the duo Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan make an appearance together, be it for an event, a TV show or a movie, and that’s what happened when the makers of Zero hinted towards a song featuring the both. The song – Issaqbaazi finally was released on 3rd December and took the internet by storm. But what if we say there’s a twist in the tale and somebody else has stolen their thunder? Simmba Ranveer Singh ‘aala re’ and he has created a havoc with the song Aankh Marey alongside Sara Ali Khan.

The song which witnesses a jugalbandi between the Khans – Issaqbaazi after a massive hype was released by the makers 6 days ago, i.e, 3rd December as mentioned above. It created a kind of buzz that lead to thousands of retweets, making it continuously trend on Twitter. Witnessing a amusing connection of the both with Katrina Kaif, the song was undoubtedly a super-hit, and has raked in humongous 27M views in its almost 6 days journey.

Meanwhile, Aankh Marey from Simmba is a remix of Kumar Sanu’s original which featured Arshad Warsi. Director Rohit Shetty sure brought back the nostalgia as he decided to add a segment that showcases Arshad Warsi along with the Golmaal gang grooving to the song with the Simmba stars. Along with a mind-boggling track, the choreography went onto win hearts as it garnered more than 28M views in just half the number of days of Issaqbaazi.

Yes, you heard it right. Ranveer Singh just happened to surpass the duo Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan and that’s a news that one sure can’t miss out on! A shocking one, yet satisfying in its own way.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Zero with Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma in lead is slated to hit the theatres on 21st Dec, Ranveer’s Simmba which also stars debutante Sara Ali Khan will hit the screens on Dec 28th.