Box Office: Badhaai Ho To Cross Stree Today, Could Well Beat Even Thugs Of Hindostan

Now Badhaai Ho has gone beyond the numbers and words. What started off as a nice feel good film with a potential to reach 50 crore mark (in the best case scenario) is now looking at a total that could well come close to the 150 crore mark at the box office!

The film had yet another extraordinary start to its sixth week, what with 1.05 crore more coming in. That’s right, the film is back to collecting in crores and the trend is only going to get better today and tomorrow. It is practically the only film which is enticing audiences at the multiplexes and this is where the moolah lies. With no other choice available and content of this Amit Sharma directed film being widely appreciated, Badhaai Ho is galloping ahead by leaps and bounds.

The Ayushmann Khurranna starrer has amassed 129.45 crore already and would go past Stree [130 crore] today. However that is just one of the many records in the bigger scheme of things. What is truly unbelievable is the fact that it is now in a position to even challenge the lifetime numbers of Thugs of Hindostan.

The Aamir Khan starrer had a disastrous third Friday with mere 25 lakhs* coming in and with that the overall total has reached 144 crore. The lifetime would now be around 146 crore and that’s about it. The manner in which Badhaai Ho is currently going, a total of 140 crore is now definitely in sight. However, if there is some kind of miracle that happens, it may even happen that the film may come quite close to Thugs of Hindostan and that would be quite a feat.

What a miraculous Blockbuster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder