Mere Naam Tu From Zero: 18 Million Views,100K Likes On YouTube In Just A Day – Shah Rukh Khan’s Magic Worked

The recently released first song from Zero titled Mere Naam Tu has clocked in more than 18 million views on YouTube within 24 hours upon its release.

Fans from across the world poured in their love for not just the song, but its cast and the team too.

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, this song brings back the magic of Ajay-Atul’s phenomenal music, Abhay Jodhpurkar’s dreamy voice, Irshad Kamil’s soulful lyrics.

In the trailer, Shah Rukh is seen trying to woo Anushka Sharma, a scientist who moves around in a customised wheelchair. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is a ravishing superstar who loves the bottle and Bauua equally, it seems.

Born to a wealthy family and raised in an environment of affluence and indulgence, Bauua was never failed by Meerut or its people. But when he meets two women (Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma), his experiences with these women take him on a journey to complete his ‘incompleteness’ and broaden his horizons to find a purpose he never knew he had.

The Aanand L Rai directorial is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited films of the year. Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar, Zero has got cinema lovers across quarters excited.

Zero presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, ‘Zero‘ presents a unique as well as rooted story.

Bringing back the super hit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero offers interesting performances with an unconventional storyline.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.