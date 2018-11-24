Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collections (Overseas): It’s All Set To Fade Into Oblivion!

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collections: So, it’s the end of a monumental disappointment, Aamir Khan – Amitabh Bachchan starrer is ready to fade away from the box office. There has been no sigh of relief for the makers, be it India or overseas. China release is pending but the movie’s worldwide run till now is enough to gauge the response it could get in China.

Being the biggest shocker of the year, Thugs Of Hindostan couldn’t even manage to breach the 150 crore mark at the box office. This was expected to inaugurate the 400 crore club, but fate had something else in store for the makers as well as the audience. The movie, at best, can collect in the range of 145-147 crores in India.

As far as overseas is concerned, the movie has failed to even touch the USD $ 10 million mark at the overseas box office. The movie now stands at the grand total of 64 crores* (Approx USD $ 9.10 million) in overseas. This proves how it’s just the content that’s been speaking throughout the world. The days of raw stardom are gone. If you make a bad film, you’ll get a worse result be it domestically or internationally. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho is all set to cross the 130 crore mark which has come in as a bigger surprise for everyone.

Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, marks the first time that Aamir has worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Besides them, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh complete the primary cast of the period drama which is high on action.