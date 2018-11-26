Yet another weekend at the box office, yet another instance of Badhaai ho emerging as the first choice of the audience. Except for the weekend when Thugs of Hindostan arrived and turned out to be the first choice amongst audiences, it is Badhaai Ho which has stayed on to be the reason to rejoice for the makers as well as the exhibitors. This was evidenced over the last three days as well, what with consistent collections on display for the Amit Sharma directed film.

The film brought in 1.55 crore more which is a very good number for the sixth Sunday. The overall collections of the film now stand at 132.35 crore and it would be really interesting to see how much more comes in today, tomorrow and day after. These are the biggest collecting days remaining for the Ayushmann Khurranna starrer as 2.0 would arrive on Thursday and take over more than 4000 screens.

One film which would be out of all theaters in three days from now is Thugs of Hindostan. The film collected 45 lakhs* more on Sunday, hence bringing its total to 144.80 crore*. At best the film would collect 50 lakhs more to its lifetime and that would be it. The Aamir Khan starrer would just scrape past the 145 crore mark but stay lesser than Khan disappointments like Salman Khan’s Race 3 [169 crore] and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale [148 crore].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

