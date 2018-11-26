Shankar’s much-awaited 2.0 is all set for a grand release on coming Thursday, and fans are excited to catch the thrilling face-off between Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Being one of the anticipated and biggest releases, the movie is expected to challenge the records set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi).

After the huge success of Baahubali: The Beginning, there was an immense hype around its sequel and since it was high on content too, the Baahubali 2: The Conclusion did record-breaking business in all the languages. Talking about its Hindi version, after taking a mammoth opening of 41 crores, the movie made stupendous collections of 128 crores in its 3-day opening weekend and is still unchallenged.

On the other hand, 2.0 is also a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). Plus the addition of superstar Akshay Kumar opposite Thalaiva has increased the pan India value of the movie. Although 2.0 has a 4-day extended weekend, it needs to surpass the numbers of Baahubali 2 (128 crores) in just 3 days, as Prabhaas starrer enjoyed 3-day normal weekend. Talking about the opening for Hindi dubbed version, it would be less than Baahubali 2’s but if the word-of-mouth is positive, the sky will be the limit for 2.0.

2.0 is set to hit the screens on 29th November 2018 and is helmed by renowned director Shankar. It will release in approximately 6600 to 6800 screens all over the country and it includes 17 IMAX theatres, thus taking over Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was released in 6500 screens.