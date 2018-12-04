Simmba: Here’s Why Rohit Shetty Chose To Incorporate A Subject Like Rape In His Masala Entertainer!

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Simmba, has said that a filmmaker can’t show vague things in a cop film.

Rohit Shetty was interacting with media at the trailer launch of Simmba along with film’s cast Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, and producer Karan Johar on Monday in Mumbai.

Simmba revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up against rapist in the film.

“I think cop film works when you incorporate socially relevant issues in it. When you see films like Zanjeer or Singham you will see that the makers of that film has shown relevant issues which existed during that time,” Shetty said.

In Simmba he has tried to show subject of rape cases which is quite relevant in India. “In Simmba, we have shown quite a relevant problem which has been faced by the entire country. It’s our take about what we can do or what can happen to deal with the issue,” he said.

“I think the film which shows reflection of a society onscreen gets appreciated by the audience. You can’t show vague things as far as cop films are concerned. For a cop film, you have to deal with a problem which is there in the society,” he said.

Rohit Shetty in his career as filmmaker has made pure masala entertainers but for the first time, he has shown subject of rape cases in Simmba.

Ashutosh Rana said there are two types of films: one is made for classes another is made for masses. “But this film made by Rohit Shetty is a classic film. I feel both classes and masses will appreciate the film,” Rana said.

Producer Karan Johar is keen to make franchise of Simmba along with Rohit Shetty. “Iska kya matlab hai.. neki aur pooch pooch (there is no doubt about it). Rohit’s another name is Rohit ‘Franchise’ Shetty. He makes franchise of everything, but he can’t make franchise of himself because there is no one who can become Rohit Shetty,” said Johar.

Simmba is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

It stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in its lead roles. The film is a Hindi remake of 2015 Telugu film Temper.

The film will release on 28 December 2018.