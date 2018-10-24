Rohit Shetty who is also known as the master of hardcore commercial movies, is back in the game with Simmba. Over the years, Shetty has given some blockbusters like Golmaal series, Singham and Chennai Express, which included his trademark comedy with a dash of action. After giving hits with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, director is collaborating with Ranveer Singh for the first time in Simmba.

In the movie, Ranveer Singh is essaying the character of cop, who is notorious, flamboyant and always high on energy. Being a cop film, it was expected to be compared with Ajay Devgn’s Singham, as both are helmed by Rohit Shetty. But talking about the characters, director stated for several times that the character of Simmba is totally different from Bajirao Singham portrayed by Devgn. It is also reported that Ajay Devgn to make a special appearance in the movie as Bajirao Singham.

Upon its release, Singham received phenomenal response, thus emerging as a huge success and thereafter Bajirao Singham became a household name. Also the one liner ‘Ata majhi satakli’ went on to become iconic. Ajay with his breakthrough performance as a cop, delivered clap and whistle worthy dialogues in the movie. Just like Singham, there are sorts of expectations from Simmba to find a connect with the audiences.

It is also speculated that after the movie releases, Rohit Shetty is planning for a crossover of Singham and Simmba, which really sounds huge.

With due respect to Ranveer’s potential, it will be interesting to see whether the movie be able to recreate the magic of Ajay Devgn’s Singham or not, as the movie is slated to release on 28th December 2018.