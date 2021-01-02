Actress Kriti Sanon says she has never been a new year resolution person, but in 2021 there is one habit she would like to imbibe.

Advertisement

So what does she want to do this year? Well, scroll down and you will have your answer.

Advertisement

“Humans are often conditioned to suppress emotions. Showing Vulnerability, sadness, fear, anger, frustration, insecurity is considered a sign of weakness.. As kids we cry loudly, we scream, laugh on innocent things, speak without thinking.. We keep it Simple! But as we grow up, we learn to ‘behave’ and mask.. We feel something, we say something else.. And I feel that’s kinda messed up..,” Kriti Sanon wrote in her Instagram post.

“Never been a new year resolution person… But this year, I choose to express in my own way.. Declutter and write down my thoughts.. my kinda meditation. What’s that one habit you’d like to have in 2021? #Uncomplicate,” Kriti Sanon added.

Along with her post, Kriti posted an image of two diaries.

Last month, Kriti released an official statement revealing that she had tested negative for Covid-19, and thanked everyone for their good wishes. On December 9, Kriti had announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19, adding that she was “feeling fine”.

Earlier, the actress had tested positive on returning from Chandigarh where she had been shooting with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain’s upcoming comedy “Second Innings”. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

Must Read: Ananya Panday’s Maldives Wardrobe Is The Place Newlywed Brides Would Want To Hijack For Their Honeymoon Outfits

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube