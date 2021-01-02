At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has paralysed the world, Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff wants the new year to be a healing force for the planet.

“The shadow of 2021 is among us. Wish you all the best of health and happiness. May this year be a year of healing for our planet. Lets do what we can to help speed that up,” Tiger shared on his verified Instagram account on the first day of the year.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in the action drama Ganapath. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin this year. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

Tiger Shroff will also be seen in the second instalment of his debut film Heropanti, an action film that released in 2014. The second instalment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, Student Of The Year 2.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff revealed that he is an Allu Arjun fan and shared that he wishes he could move like the Telugu star.

Tiger had a chat session with fans on Instagram, where a user asked him about Allu Arjun.

“Allu Arjun (is) my fav tollywood hero. Wish I could move like him,” Tiger wrote.

