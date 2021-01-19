Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s romance is now known to the world after their sizzling chemistry was winning hearts in Bigg Boss 14. Ever since Naagin actresses’ elimination from the show, the fans across the country are trending #JasLy and cheering up for the ‘Sher’ inside the house.

Jasmin just took to her Instagram to share a handsome picture or rumoured beau, Goni with a sensual caption.

Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Missing hugging you hard and listening the beat of your heart.. Feeling your smell and that wonderful charming spell my sher @alygoni #alyforthewin #jaslyforever #jasly”

That’s one good looking picture of Aly Goni, we must say!

Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction came as a shock to all the housemates as well as the fans. She was one of the strongest contenders in the Bigg Boss 14 house and has been playing really well.

While leaving the BB14 house, she hugged Aly and both of them had a meltdown as they were not able to process the thought of her eviction and fans were left in awe of the same.

Recently, in a quiet moment alone in the kitchen, Aly Goni talks to the camera, stating how much Jasmin Bhasin means to him. He says, “ Maine kabhi yeh cheez sochi bhi nahi thi, ke Jasmin ko mein itna miss karunga. Woh ladki mera itna khayal rakhti hai na, meri mom ke bad, of course sister, family basically, agar kisi ladki ne mera itna khayal rakha hai na, toh woh Jasmin hai. Mein chahta hoon ki main uski life mein har cheez ka khayal rakhoon. Koshish karta hoon, ki Jasmin ka aache se khayal rakhoon, kisi cheez ki kami na ho usko. Aab toh zayad hi rakhta hoon, pehle toh dost tha, ab toh feeling hi kuch aur hai.”

He continued, “I miss you a lot. I miss you the most. Pehle sirf family ko miss karta tha, ab tujhe bhi bohot miss karta hoon, had se zayad. Teri presence bohot miss karta hoon. I promise, jitna tum era khayal rakhti hai, usse zayad khayal rakhunga tera. Teri khushi mere liye sabse important hai iss duniya mein. Thank you Bigg Boss, thank you so much for making me realise ki mein kisi ko itna zyada miss bhi karunga life mein, kabhi socha nahi tha.”

What are your thoughts on Jasmin Bhasin’s sensual post on Aly Goni? Are you rooting for #JasLy too? Tell us in the comments below.

