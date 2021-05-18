Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 4th. Fans of the series are now eagerly waiting for the day to watch the second season of the thriller series. Now the latest report reveals Samantha Akkineni’s role in the series.

Advertisement

Ever since the reports of the south sensation playing an important role in the thriller series became viral, viewers were intrigued to know about her role in the series. The latest report now sheds some light on Samatha’s role in the series.

Advertisement

According to Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Akkineni will be playing the role of a suicide bomber in the Manoj Bajpayee led thriller series, The Family Man 2. A source said, “One of the most crucial characters in the series is that of Samantha Akkineni. She plays the role of a suicide bomber. She belongs to a terrorist organization and the cat and mouse chase between her character and that of Manoj Bajpayee will be something to watch out for.”

The report also revealed that Samantha’s role is not inspired by any real-life outfit or terrorist organisation. The source said to the publication, “The makers have created a fictional terrorist group. It’s the most sensible thing to do in today’s times when anything can lead to a controversy.”

For the unversed, Samantha Akkineni is one of the leading actresses in south cinema. She has appeared in Tamil and Telugu film in the last 11 years. She has appeared in films like Theri, Ye Maaya Chesave, Majili, Rangasthalam and many more. Raj & DK’s thriller The Family Man 2 is her first web series and also her first project in Hindi.

The first season of The Family Man was released in 2019 and made a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences. Since then fans of the series have been eagerly waiting for the release of the second season. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of a secret agent living a dual life. The viewers loved the series for its thrills, humour and of course, taut screenplay. Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag and Sharad Kelkar has also played an important role in the series.

Must Read: The Family Man 2: Trailer Of Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Is Releasing Tomorrow!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube