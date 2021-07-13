Advertisement

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed her beauty secrets to actress Drew Barrymore.

Barrymore asked Paltrow: “Is there any exciting news or things you want to tell us, so that we may better the outside after we’ve talked about how we take care of our insides in our hearts. What’s the 411?”

Advertisement

“My mind meditation practice which had been so sporadic and making sure to move every single day no matter what. Trying to be good with hydration and everything,” Gwyneth Paltrow replied on “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

“My one little beauty tip that I was doing was because one of my closest friends is a plastic surgeon, his name is Julius. He gave me a teeny drop of this thing called CMM, which is a purified wrinkle anti-wrinkle injection, and I felt like I was purified. This is my beauty secret,” Gwyneth Paltrow added on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

Previously, Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to wish her husband, filmmaker Brad Falchuk, on his 50th birthday.

“Happy 50th birthday @bradfalchuk. I just want to be with you, always, at least for the next 50,” she captioned a selfie of the two on the social media platform.

Falchuk and Paltrow got married in 2018, after dating for more than three years. They met for the first time on the sets of the TV show “Glee” in 2010.

The couple celebrated their second marriage anniversary in September, and Paltrow shared an Instagram story of their romantic getaway, which, according to People magazine, is “about five hours away” from New York.

Gwyneth Paltrow was previously married to British singer and Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, for more than a decade.

Must Read: Loki: Will Frog Thor Voiced By Chris Hemsworth Have A More Significant Part In The Show? Head Writer Opens Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube