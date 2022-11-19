Hollywood is one place where people forget about each other faster than you get a Pizza delivered to your doorstep. Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s 12-year relationship was down to dust after they got separated back in 2016 and since then there have been various reports of them dating other people.

They’re still in the news because the fans keep speculating about how #Brangelina could never get dissolved. But, spoiler alert, it has! Because as per the latest reports, Jolie has ‘no bandwidth to give any heed to the rumoured affairs Pitt has been having.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Folks down at HollywoodLife report, “Angelina Jolie stopped paying attention to rumours

about Brad Pitt a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth.”

If you guys feel you’ve read this about Brad Pitt recently somewhere, these are the same kind of quotes that surfaced on the internet when he was rumoured to date Emily Ratajkowski back in October this year. The same portal (Hollywood Life) had quoted back then, “Angelina’s aware of the rumors linking Brad to Emily, of course, the news caught her eye,” an insider told the outlet. “But it’s not a big concern for her because the only thing that matters to her when it comes to Brad Pitt’s dating life is how it will affect her kids.”

If Angelina Jolie is indeed not worried at all about Brad Pitt and his affairs, how are similar statements coming in about similar rumours from the same source? We aren’t claiming anything, but there’s definitely something happening under the covers which we aren’t aware of.

“She’s got so much going on right now with her kids, she’s got a full plate just keeping up with all their schedules,” quoted a similar report on Brad Pitt allegedly dating Paul Wesley’s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon. Angelina Jolie is also busy with her film ‘Without Blood’ starring Salma Hayek which she directed in Italy.

The report also states, “On top of that, her work with the UN [on behalf of refugees] is a near constant focus, there are so many people in crisis around the world. She’s beyond busy these days, so when it comes to Brad unless it has something to do with their kids or their legal issues, it doesn’t get her time.”

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie fans, what do you think about the same? She really doesn’t have any bandwidth for all this or it’s just the PR at its best? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Break Up? The Only Thing Fans Can Think Is “Maybe They’ll Do This Again”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News