Currently, James Cameron’s directorial Avatar: The Way Of Water is breaking all records at the box office. After a long wait of more than 10 years, the film came out and it has been performing exceptionally well. But it is the Papyrus title font that has caught everyone’s attention these days.

In the over 10 years since the first Avatar was released, a lot of people have questioned whether the film, despite being the highest-grossing movie all -time all across the globe was really the cultural touchstone as it appeared at that time. To be honest, the success seen by Avatar: The Way Of Water can help answer that question, it’s hard to ignore that at least one element of the first Avatar remained constant and that’s the Papyrus title font.

Using Papyrus in the title of the original Avatar became a joke so popular that it made its way into Saturday Night Live Sketch with Ryan Gosling, where he spoofed his own portrayal of a moody psychopath who is haunted by a design choice in James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster Avatar.

While talking to BBC Radio One, Cameron reacted to SNL skit and joked that he can’t get over it. He added, “It haunted me. Not Really. It is funny. I’m just astonished that they spent much money on a little cinematic vignette that’s around such a wispy, thin concept.”

James Cameron further revealed, “The funniest story about the whole story is I didn’t even know it was Papyrus, no one asked me! I just thought the Art department has come up with this cool font.”

However, the producer of Avatar: The Way of Water has assured fans that the team had taken measures to amend the mistake.

