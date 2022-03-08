And finally, the wait is over! We have been waiting for weeks and Kevin Owens has now finally called out Stone Cold Steve Austin. There were speculations of WWE legend returning for Wrestlemania 38, and it has been now made official.

Advertisement

It was the latest edition of RAW, Kevin continued his promos about the state of Texas. In the last few weeks, he has been hinting at a storyline against Texas rattlesnake, but it was today he directly called him out. He starts off by saying, he wants to host the biggest edition of The KO Show in history and then slams JBL, Booker T and Shawn Michaels, while talking about who could be his next guest on the show.

Advertisement

Kevin Owens then starts making fun of Stone Cold Steve Austin, as he speaks about his bad knees. He shares his desire of giving a stunner to Texas rattlesnake in his home state at Wrestlemania 38. He then says Stone Cold doesn’t have the guts to show up, thus triggering the legend. RAW ends!

So, now the intensity has been built. Let’s see when Stone Cold Steve Austin makes his thunderous return!

However, for those, who have been waiting for a dream feud between Stone Cold and Kevin Owens, this update might just have spoilt the mood. Sadly, the WWE legend isn’t wrestling. As per recent reports, Stone Cold had rejected the idea of making an in-ring return. And yes, it’s quite understood.

It’s been 17 years, Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his last match. It was against The Rock in 2003, at Wrestlemania 19. Apart from ring rust, his body wouldn’t be able to take a toll of intense bumps. Nevertheless, we’re damn excited to see the WWE legend making a return!

Must Read: AJ Styles Stays With WWE By Inking A Multi-Year Deal Worth 22.5 Crores Per Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube