As we covered yesterday, Vince McMahon is officially back in WWE and that too in full power. His return has been receiving mixed reception and amid it, we have learnt that he has come to a settlement with a former referee Rita Chatterton after she filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of r*ping her several years back. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Rita debuted in 1984 in then-WWF. She is the first female referee in the history of the company and worked for a couple of years. In 1992, during her appearance on Geraldo Rivera’s Now It Can Be Told, she made shocking claims that Vince had asked her to do oral s*x with him. But when refused to do so, Vince r*ped her in a Limousine. As per her, the incident took place in 1986.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Post Rita Chatterton’s claims, WWE boss Vince McMahon had come out denying it in 1993 and later the lawsuit was dropped. It was recently that New York law gave a one-year window to the victims of s*xual crimes to come up with lawsuits which were earlier dropped due to statute of limitations. Post that, in November 2022, Rita asked for compensation of $11.75 million from Vince.

Now, as per the report in Wall Street Journal, the executive chairman of WWE and Rita Chatterton have agreed upon a settlement. The sum which will be paid to Rita is undisclosed but it’s not what she had demanded ($11.75 million). She’ll be paid an initial amount and later receive instalments from Vince McMahon.

Talking about the matter, Vince McMahon’s lawyer Jerry McDevitt said, “Mr. McMahon denies and always has denied raping Ms. Chatterton. And he settled the case solely to avoid the cost of litigation.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more WWE updates!

Must Read: Victoria Beckham ‘Shocked’ & Worried Over Selena Gomez’s ‘History Of Falling Out With People’ As Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Move Into Her House?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News