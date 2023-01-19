We’re in the mid of January and the anticipation for Royal Rumble 2023 is already building within us. Yes, it’s Rumble time! Just like every year, WWE promises to make the main attraction i.e. the rumble match highly entertaining. And the main question stands; who’ll be shocking us with their surprise entrants? Well, this year’s list is really exciting with the likes of CM Punk, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and others making a place!

For those who don’t know, Royal Rumble 2023 is scheduled for 28th January. It’ll be on air at 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET i.e. the event will go live in India on 29th January from 6:30 am onwards. It is to be held at Alamodome stadium in San Antonio, Texas. As usual, the event is expected to be sold out as many big WWE superstars are expected to return.

The biggest attraction is said to be Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. The global superstar has been away from WWE for years now due to his jam-packed movie schedule. Now, with several talks about his Wrestlemania returns going on, Rock’s surprise return definitely makes sense. If he shows up at Royal Rumble 2022, there will be a riot in the stadium!

Another big name is CM Punk. Even though he dodged WWE and went to rival brand AEW, things are looking quite good for his speculated return to ex-company. With him being a free agent now and Triple H handling the business, Punk is a strong contender on the list of surprise returns to Royal Rumble 2023.

When it comes to getting historic crowd reactions, who can forget John Cena? The leader of Cenation is super crowded with his acting projects. However, when it comes to WWE, he’s a soft corner and often makes time for his loyal fans. His presence would be enough to bring the crowd to their feet.

Among more potential entrants are Randy Orton, Edge, Wade Barrette and Logan Paul. Orton had last appeared on WWE in May 2022, while Edge was recently defeated in ‘I Quit’ match. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is highly expected to make a return given his popularity and recent blockbuster clash with Roman Reigns. Wade too might return to the ring after spending time as an announcer.

Are you excited about Royal Rumble 2023? Share with us through comments.

