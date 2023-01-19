A lot is happening in WWE ever since the reports of Vince McMahon making a return spread all across. There are mixed feelings in the fraternity and hardly anyone can predict what’s going to happen next. Amid such a tense situation, the former boss, has returned in a much stronger way than expected!

For the unversed, McMahon resigned as CEO and Chairman of WWE in July 2022. He was surrounded by allegations and internal investigation of s*xual misconduct by former employees. Back then, everyone thought that given his age of 77 years, McMahon would never come back, but he has surprised one and all by making a return.

As per Whatculture.com, Vince McMahon has taken control of his office and a new SEC filing gives him the power of making decisions. Now onwards, McMahon will no longer need to take additional approval from WWE stockholders to make any important changes. A few days back, it was heard that Vince is coming back just to oversee important deals and sales but looking at his control, he’s expected to take part in creatives too.

SEC filing’s portion reads, “In light of the foregoing, on January 16, 2023, Mr. McMahon, in his capacity as controlling stockholder of the Company, executed and delivered a written consent (the “January 16th Consent”) taking certain actions by consent without a meeting in accordance with Section 228 of the DGCL to substantially repeal the January 5th Amendments, as further described below in Item 5.03.”

“No further approval of the stockholders of the Company is required to approve any of the actions taken by Mr. McMahon pursuant to the January 16th Consent,” it reads further making it clear that Vince McMahon is back in power!

We wonder what the first major step Vince McMahon would be taking in WWE!

