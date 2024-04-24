William Scott Goldberg, aka Goldberg, is a household name, and almost every 90s kid who loved watching pro wrestling was his fan at one point. Now, the former WWE Universal Champion is free to go anywhere and isn’t associated with any promotion. Amid this, the veteran recently addressed the rumors about joining AEW by using some really brutal words. Keep reading to know more!

The 57-year-old has been associated with WWE for most of his career. Right from the start, he was projected as an unbeatable force and a dominant force inside the ring. His macho persona and no-nonsense attitude earned him millions of fans throughout the globe, and over the years, the same flavor was maintained for his character. Yes, there have been instances where fans witnessed ring rust, but one can’t deny that the superstar is still a big draw.

Last year, Tony Khan had talked about his respect for Goldberg. He even hinted about bringing him in AEW considering his free agent status by quoting, “He’s one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us.” Addressing the same, the spear machine recently admitted to having discussions with Tony but rejected the idea of joining his promotion.

While talking on 93.7 The Ticket (via WrestlingNews.co), Goldberg said, “I’ve talked to (Tony Khan) a number of times throughout the past. This is where you’re gonna get the most blunt answer you’re gonna get from me. The product is too cheesy. The product is too cheesy. It doesn’t deserve to have, whatever, now you’re really gonna get me going.”

Goldberg further hinted that he wouldn’t hesitate to try his hands at options other than WWE, but as far as AEW is concerned, it’s not going to happen. He said, “If there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster? Yeah, then it would be a consideration but not a chance.”

For those who don’t know, Goldberg’s last match was in 2022 at Elimination Chamber. He challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns and eventually lost the match via technical submission. After that, his contract expired in 2022, and WWE didn’t renew it.

