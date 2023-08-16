Salman Khan Calls Rohit Roy 'A Fat Cow' & Says "Even I Wouldn't Give You Any Work" While Criticizing Him For Gaining Weight Reveals The TV Star

Rohit Roy is a huge name in the television industry, and he has also appeared in a handful of Bollywood movies and is actor Ronit Roy’s younger brother. In a recent interview, the actor revealed going through a phase where he got frustrated with the work he was getting to do on Indian television and how Salman Khan called him a ‘fat cow’ and criticised him for gaining weight while also threatening not to give him work. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rohit enjoys quite a fan following on social media and has over a million followers. The actor often gives a glimpse of his workouts, and even though he’s over 50, he has maintained a good physique and never misses an opportunity to give fitness goals to the young generation.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Rohit Roy shared an anecdote about meeting Salman Khan during Celebrity Cricket League in Ahmedabad and shared his frustration with the actor about the kind of work he was getting in the entertainment industry.

Rohit Roy said, “I had put on a lot of weight; I was getting frustrated because things were not working out.” He added, “I told Salman that I’m not happy. I’m trying my best, but things are not happening, and he looked at me and said you look like a fat cow; even I wouldn’t give you any work.”

The Kaabil actor revealed how he and Salman Khan spoke for the entire night and said, “Everything he shared with me that day led to my complete metamorphosis physically. I was 45-46, and I decided that before I touch 50, I want to be the sexiest 50-year-old and it happened.” He concluded, “He said you either be like this, or you keep fighting. It wasn’t like I was looking bad, but he could see that I could be more.” And after following the superstar’s guidance, Rohit landed in Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil.

What are your thoughts on Rohit Roy sharing Salman Khan’s health advice in his latest interview? Tell us in the space below.

