Ranveer Singh is the man of the moment in Bollywood, and there’s absolutely no one who doesn’t like his vibe or aura. Everyone is fond of his energy, from fans to colleagues, and we love how he’s so candid yet grounded. On to the series of new events, Ranveer has now made an appearance at the red carpet premiere of AP Dhillon’s documentary, and their bromance can definitely overshadow Banita Sandhu in ‘With You’, and we’re crushing over these ‘Brown Munde’ and how. Scroll below to take a look!

While Ranveer is a huge name in Bollywood, AP has now become a significant personality in the music industry. His songs became a rage among fans, and he recently released ‘With You’ starring actress Banita.

Talking about AP Dhillon’s latest appearance, the singer is currently on a promotional spree for his documentary film titled ‘AP Dhillon First Of A Kind’, which will soon be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Amid the same, Ranveer Singh was seen attending the red carpet premiere of his upcoming documentary film in the city, and their bromance has left us all amazed. It could perfectly overshadow AP’s chemistry with Banita Sandhu in his recently released song ‘With You’, and we’re living for these ‘Brown Munde’.

While Ranveer Singh was dressed sharply in a white tuxedo from head to toe, AP wore a tie & dye suit, and they both looked handsome beyond words. Take a look at their video below:

Is a new Bollywood friendship on the cards? Ranveer Singh has always been a music fan and always shows his support for singers.

What are your thoughts on Gully Boy actor and AP Dhillon’s bromance at the recent premiere? Tell us in the space below.

