Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Varshangalkku Shesham, starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan, has emerged as a surprise contender at the box office. Read to learn the film’s box office business after Day 11.

Varshangalkku Shesham has collected a net total of 28.65 crore in India. It started its second week by collecting 1.7 crore on Friday, 2.15 crore on Saturday, and 2.80 crore on Sunday. The film’s gross collection stand at approximately 33.8 crore. Pranav Mohanlal’s film performed steadily throughout its first week and a half. Although it faced stiff competition from the box office behemoth Aavesham and Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life, it stood tall.

On the global front, Varshangalkku Shesham earned a total of 61.8 crore worldwide in just eleven days.

A key driver of the film’s success is its phenomenal overseas collection of 28 crore. This figure highlights the growing global appeal of Malayalam cinema. The themes and performances in the film seem to be resonating with audiences beyond the Indian subcontinent, suggesting a strong market for Malayalam content abroad.

Varshangalkku Shesham’s consistent performance, combined with its robust overseas collections, paints a promising picture for the film’s future at the box office. Positive word-of-mouth and the cast’s performance could propel the film to even greater heights in the coming weeks. The movie is expected to surpass the lifetime worldwide collections of Neru (2023) and RDX (2023), making it one of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office.

At this point, Varshangalkku Shesham’s success, alongside Aavesham’s record-breaking run, further cements the position of Malayalam cinema as a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. These films showcase the industry’s ability to produce diverse content that resonates with audiences worldwide, not just in India. This trend highlights the growing international interest in Malayalam cinema and paves the way for even greater success for the industry in the future.

